Nick Terranova Named SVP Of Brand Partnerships At DCP

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Dick Clark Productions, producers of events such as the Golden Globes, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and Academy of Country Music Awards, announced the appointment of Nick Terranova has been appointed Senior Vice President, Brand Partnerships.

Terranova, who is based in New York, will work to secure and oversee brand alliances across all media platforms for DCP’s portfolio of live events.

With a proven track record in driving revneue growth, Terranova previously worked at Fox, where he was Senior Vice President, Ad Sales & Brand Partnerships and oversaw the company’s national sales team, and Warner Bros, where he held sales leadership roles.

Terranova began his career in media at OMD as a National TV Buyer before moving to ad sales at Turner and CBS Interactive. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Sales at Anoki, an AI-driven CTV startup, securing significant ad revenue in the company’s first year.