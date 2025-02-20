Taryn Miller Named Vice President of IT Global Copyright & Royalties At Sony Music Publishing

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Publishing announced the promotion of Taryn Miller to the role of Vice President of IT Global Copyright & Royalties, effective immediately.

In her new role, Miller will take point on overseeing the development and management of the company’s royalty and copyright systems including Tempo and its client portal SCORE. She will be based in the company’s Nashville offices and report to Sony Music Publishing’s Chief Information Officer Bill Starke.

“I am honored to be stepping into this new role and to further expand our technological support for our business and clients. It is a privilege to be a part of such an amazing team who truly puts songwriters first, and I am excited for what’s to come,” Miller said.

“Taryn has been an invaluable member of our team and her contributions have continued to elevate our services for songwriters. I am thrilled to celebrate Taryn’s well-deserved promotion, and I look forward to working together as we continue to advance our capabilities across the business,” added Bill Starke.

With a career that spans two decades, Miller played a key role in the development of both Tempo and Score. She began her tenure at Sony Music Publishing in the North American Royalty Administration department, and she later became a Tempo migration and business representation specialist and transitioned into the IT team.

She most recently served as SMP’s Director, IT Global Administration Systems.