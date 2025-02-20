Taylor Vaughn Named VP At Big Feat PR

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Public relations veteran Taylor Vaughn has been appointed as Vice President of Big Feat PR.

In her new role, Vaughn will lead operations in Big Feat PR’s West Coast office and will work with the company’s roster of entertainment clients.

Taylor is one of the most dynamic, impactful, and beloved publicists in the business, and we are honored to have her on Team Big Feat. Her tenacity, strategic mind, and unparalleled network make her an invaluable asset. With her on board, I believe we will be an unstoppable PR force,” said Big Feat founder & President Doug Hall.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Doug and the entire Big Feat PR team. They are not only industry leaders but also deeply passionate about the artists they represent. Their commitment goes beyond the status quo, and I’m honored to be part of this next chapter,” added Vaughn.

With a career that spans almost 16 years and spent almost a decade at REpublic Records, serving in a variety of roles that include Vice President. More recently, she did a stint at Full Coverage Communications. Across her career, Vaugn has led campaigns artists such as A Great Big World, The Avett Brothers, BENEE, Conan Gray, Stephen Sanchez, Glass Animals, Greta Van Fleet, Jack Johnson, James Bay, John Mellencamp, Of Monsters and Men, Pearl Jam, The Offspring, SG Lewis, and Volbeat, among others.

Vaughn is a professional member of The Recording Academy and The Americana Music Association.