The Canadian Independent Music Association Marks 50 Years

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — The Canadian Independent Music Association (CIMA), billed as the world’s first trade association for the independent music industry, is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2025.

Since its founding in 1975 as CIRPA, CIMA has played a key role in shaping Canada’s independent music sector through policy advocacy, industry programs, and export initiatives. The association has worked to establish a fair market ecosystem for Canadian-owned companies by supporting copyright protections, enforcing Canadian content regulations, and encouraging investment from technology platforms.

Over the past five decades, CIMA has been instrumental in securing hundreds of millions of dollars in industry investment through programs such as FACTOR, Radio Starmaker, the Canada Music Fund, and the Ontario Music Investment Fund.

To mark the milestone, CIMA will highlight its impact on the music industry and introduce new strategic initiatives to support the evolving needs of Canadian independent music companies.

The anniversary celebration will officially kick off with the CIMA Afterparty at Performance Works in Vancouver on March 29, bringing together industry professionals to recognize the achievements of Canadian independent music businesses and artists.

Further details on anniversary events and initiatives will be announced through CIMA’s newsletter, website, and social media channels in the coming months.