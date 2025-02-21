A2IM Launches Independent, College and Non-Commercial Radio Charts

(Hypebot) — Independent artists and labels often get their start at independent college, community and non-commercial radio. New independent radio charts launched by A2IM and Muzooka should bring much needed attention to these important outlets.

Independent, College and Non-Commercial Radio Charts launch

A2IM (American Association of Independent Music), representing over 600 independent record labels, has launched Independent Radio, College & Community and Non-Commercial radio charts powered by Muzooka.

These charts mark the first time that airplay on 850 college and non-commercial radio stations is measured using music recognition monitoring. While not restricted to A2IM members, only independent releases will appear on the charts.

A list of included radio stations and details of weighting methods are available for review at muzooka.com.

Independent Radio Chart

The A2IM Independent Radio Chart tracks spins for independent labels and artists across more than 4,900 commercial and non-commercial radio stations in the US and Canada.

Non-Comm Radio Chart

The A2IM Non-Comm Radio Chart tracks spins for independent labels and artists across more than 850 non-commercial radio stations in the US and Canada.

College & Community Radio Chart

The A2IM College & Community Radio Chart tracks spins for independent labels and artists across more than 400 college and community radio stations in the US and Canada.

“A2IM is thrilled to partner with Muzooka to introduce the Indie, Non-Comm, and College radio charts, leveraging their cutting-edge technology to more accurately track and showcase the success of independent artists in these vital radio formats. As we celebrate A2IM’s 20th anniversary, we remain committed to finding innovative ways to support our community and elevate our members’ presence in the broader music industry. The team at Muzooka shares that mission,” says Dr. Richard James Burgess, President & CEO of A2IM.

“We are very excited to be partnering with A2IM on the Indie, Non-Comm, and College charts. For the first time, we are putting out non-commercial radio charts based on actual spins from over 850 college and non-comm stations in the U.S. and Canada. Who better to do that with than our friends at A2IM? We know that the indie label community is thrilled to finally have a chart powered by music recognition technology, rather than station-submitted song lists. And as a music fan, I’m looking forward to scanning the charts for new music each week,” states Shawn Wilson, Muzooka Founder & CEO.

