Abou “Bu” Thiam Brings His BuVision Label To Atlantic Music Group

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Atlantic Music Group announced a new partnership with the noted record executive and former artist manager Abou “Bu” Thiam.

The deal will see Thiam tie BuVision label with Atlantic, with the label group taking on marketing and distribution for BuVision artist projects.

With an established career of working with artists such as Akon, T-Pain, Jeremih, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Kanye West, Jay-Z and Chris Brown, Bu launched BuVision in 2018 with a focus on artist development and creative support.

“Bu’s commitment to signing cutting edge artists and supporting their development is core to our values at Atlantic,” said Elliot Grainge, CEO of Atlantic Music Group. “Bu has a unique vision and a track record of both signing and developing newcomers as well as guiding the careers of some of the biggest artists in our business. We are thrilled to welcome him into the Atlantic family.”

“Elliot has assembled the kind of forward thinking team that is critical to helping artists succeed in today’s landscape, his team is the best in the business,” added Thiam. “We have a strong slate of BuVision artist releases planned for 2025 starting with 4Batz and Sailorr. We can’t wait to get started.”