Big Time Rush Announce ‘Big Time Rush In Real Life’ 2025 Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Big Time Rush is gearing up for a massive 2025 with the announcement of a brand-new tour, BIG TIME RUSH IN REAL LIFE WORLDWIDE.

The upcoming tour will give fans exactly what they’ve long asked for – the band will play every song from every episode of their hit Nickelodeon show, many of which have never been played live. Rushers will finally get to revisit their favorite moments from the show, plus many more surprises. Katelyn Tarver and Stephen Kramer Glickman, also known as Jo and Gustavo on the show, will be joining the band as support on all tour dates, making for an epic reunion.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will kick off in Birmingham, AL, on July 9. Carlos, Kendall, James and Logan will hit over 50 cities this year in the U.S., U.K. and Europe in a career-spanning, worldwide celebration of their hits, their fans and their friendship. The band is set to announce additional tour dates in more countries at a later date.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with artist presales on Tuesday, February 25. Additional presales will run throughout the week before the general on-sale begins Friday, February 28, at 10 am local time.

BIG TIME RUSH FAN CLUB MEMBERS WILL HAVE FIRST ACCESS TO TICKETS AND VIP UPGRADES starting on Tuesday, February 25. Upgrade packages vary but may include meet and greets, access to the “Palm Woods” VIP lounge, pre-show huddle with BTR and more.

U.S. VIP: This tour will also offer a variety of premium ticket packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, exclusive access to a pre-show party, an exclusive message from Big Time Rush delivered via QR code, early entry into the venue, and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

UK/EU: Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in Italy, France, Belgium and the Netherlands. The Mastercard Presale starts Wednesday, February 26th, at 10 a.m. local time. Plus, Preferred ticket access to some of the best tickets is available in the countries listed and the UK from Friday, February 28th, at 10 a.m. local time. Check out priceless.com/music for details.

Big Time Rush will celebrate their tour announcement with a BIG TIME RUSH IN REAL LIFE POP-UP EXPERIENCE that will open in Los Angeles, CA, for one weekend only and will be FREE to the public on March 1 & 2. The pop-up event will be at MG Studios, located at 1319 W. 11th Street, in downtown Los Angeles and will be open to the public from 11 am-5 pm on Saturday, March 1 and from 11 am-4 pm on Sunday, March 2. Fans of Big Time Rush (the band and the TV show) will be able to explore several nostalgia-packed spaces and relive unforgettable moments from the TV show – step inside the Palm Woods, Rocque Records, get an exclusive look at memorabilia from the show, merch and more.

“We truly have the best fans in the world, and when we sat down to plot this tour, we wanted to give them everything they have always asked us for and dreamed of. That’s why we are so excited to be going on the road all over the world to play every song from every TV show episode. We know how many of our fans hold these songs close to their hearts, having first heard so many of them watching our show,” said the band of the brand-new tour. “We couldn’t be more excited to also be bringing our dear friends from the TV show Katelyn Tarver and Stephen Kramer Glickman, who we have never gotten the chance to tour with before. We have so many surprises in store for our Rushers for the In Real Life Worldwide tour and can’t wait to see everyone on the road very soon!”

Big Time Rush became an overnight sensation in 2009 from the launch of the Nickelodeon television series Big Time Rush. The show was a huge success and catapulted the group into real-life stardom, as they went on to release 3 studio albums and performed across the globe, including five tours from 2011 to 2014. In June 2020, the band held a surprise virtual reunion to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their smash hit “Worldwide,” resulting in mass hysteria amongst their fans and in the media. In March 2021, all four seasons of Nickelodeon’s Big Time Rush were added to Netflix and the band went viral once again, increasing fan demand for an official reunion. Soon after, the band announced they would come together for two special live shows in New York and Chicago, both of which sold out in a matter of minutes, blowing expectations out of the water and proving the power of the band’s devoted fandom.

Since reuniting, Big Time Rush has completed three back-to-back sold-out tours, selling out venues across the globe, including New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden. Their first new album in over 10 years, Another Life, was released in 2023 to praise from critics and fans alike.

BIG TIME RUSH IN REAL LIFE WORLDWIDE TOUR – NORTH AMERICA DATES:

Wednesday, July 9, 2025 Birmingham, AL Coca-Cola Amphitheater

Friday, July 11, 2025 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

Saturday, July 12, 2025 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sunday, July 13, 2025 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tuesday, July 15, 2025 Jacksonville, FL Dailys Place

Wednesday, July 16, 2025 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Friday, July 18, 2025 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Saturday, July 19, 2025 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sunday, July 20, 2025 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Tuesday, July 22, 2025 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

Wednesday, July 23, 2025 Wantagh, NY Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Friday, July 25, 2025 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

Saturday, July 26, 2025 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

Sunday, July 27, 2025 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion

Tuesday, July 29, 2025 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

Wednesday, July 30, 2025 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

Friday, August 1, 2025 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

Saturday, August 2, 2025 Philadelphia, PA TD Pavilion at The Mann

Sunday, August 3, 2025 Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC

Tuesday, August 5, 2025 Buffalo, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater

Wednesday, August 6, 2025 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

Friday, August 8, 2025 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

Saturday, August 9, 2025 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Sunday, August 10, 2025 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Tuesday, August 12, 2025 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

Wednesday, August 13, 2025 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre

Friday, August 15, 2025 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

Saturday, August 16, 2025 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

Sunday, August 17, 2025 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Tuesday, August 19, 2025 Austin, TX Moody Center

Wednesday, August 20, 2025 Oklahoma City, OK Zoo Amphitheatre

Friday, August 22, 2025 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

Saturday, August 23, 2025 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sunday, August 24, 2025 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tuesday, August 26, 2025 Los Angeles, CA Intuit Dome

Wednesday, August 27, 2025 Concord, CA Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Friday, August 29, 2025 Salt Lake City, UT Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Saturday, August 30, 2025 Las Vegas, NV PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

BIG TIME RUSH IN REAL LIFE WORLDWIDE TOUR – EUROPE DATES:

Friday, November 14, 2025 Vienna, Austria Wiener Stadthalle

Monday, November 17, 2025 Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena

Tuesday, November 18, 2025 Hamburg, Germany Barclays Arena

Thursday, November 20, 2025 Krakow, Poland TAURON Arena

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Prague, Czech Republic Sportovní hala Fortuna

Sunday, November 23, 2025 Berlin, Germany Uber Arena

Monday, November 24, 2025 Munich, Germany Olympiahalle

Wednesday, November 26, 2025 Milan, Italy Unipol Forum

Thursday, November 27, 2025 Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadion

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Barcelona, Spain Sant Jordi Club

Sunday, November 30, 2025 Madrid, Spain Palacio Vistalegre

Wednesday, December 3, 2025 Paris, France Zenith Paris – La Villette

Friday, December 5, 2025 Brussels, Belgium Forest National

Monday, December 8, 2025 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome

Thursday, December 11, 2025 London, UK OVO Arena Wembley

Sunday, December 14, 2025 Athens, Greece OAKA Basketball Arena