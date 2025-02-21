Chantal Kreviazuk Signs A Co-Publishing Deal With Anthem

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian music publisher Anthem Entertainment announced the signing of multi-platinum singer-songwriter Chantal Kreviazuk to an exclusive co-publishing agreement.

News of the deal follows Anthem’s acquisition of a stake in Kreviazuk’s catalog, which includes hits such as “Boot,” “In This Life,” “Time,” “Weight of the World,” and “Get to You,” along with contributions to the music of artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Pitbull, Carrie Underwood, and Shakira, among others.

“In addition to her remarkable artist career, Chantal is a world-class songwriter with an outstanding catalog of cuts to her credit, along with boundless drive and creative vision,” stated Jason Klein, CEO of Anthem Entertainment. “I am thrilled to welcome Chantal into the Anthem Music Publishing family, and support the next era of her exceptional career.”

“Working with Anthem Entertainment this past year has been an incredible experience,” added Kreviazuk. “I’m thrilled to expand our partnership and explore new creative opportunities together.”

Kreviazuk is currently working on her forthcoming 10th studio album, which is slated for release sometime this year.