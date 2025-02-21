Claes Uggla Named GM Of Kobalt Scandanavia

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (CelebrityAccess) — Independent music publisher Kobalt has announced the appointment of industry veteran Claes Uggla as General Manager of Kobalt Scandinavia.

Based in Stockholm, Uggla will oversee the company’s operations throughout the Scandinavian region.

A veteran A&R executive with more than two decades of experience, Uggla joins Kobalt from the independent label RMV, where he worked with artists including Gustaf & Viktor Norén, Maja Francis, Hällas, STO CULTR, King Tee, and Frida Hyvönen.

Before RMV, he held senior A&R roles at Universal Music Sweden and Sony Music Sweden. His work with Alan Walker on Faded earned him the Sony Music International Special A&R Award in 2016.

“Claes brings with him a hugely successful track record as a creative executive,” said Jeannette Perez, Kobalt’s President and Chief Commercial Officer. “His approach to A&R, deep connections to the creative community, and leadership skills will be invaluable as we continue to build upon our success in the region.”

“Jeannette and Laurent Hubert have built a world-class team at Kobalt, serving the best songwriters in the business,” said Uggla. “I am excited to make an impact in Scandinavia by working closely with the team to expand on their incredible track record of signing and nurturing new writers while maximizing opportunities for Kobalt clients worldwide.”