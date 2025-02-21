Dynamic Talent International Launches Brand Partnerships Division Led By Mike Faul

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Dynamic Talent International (DTI) proudly announces the launch of its Brand Partnerships and Sponsorships Division, a transformative step in its mission to create impactful connections between music, culture, and commerce. The division will be spearheaded by industry veteran Mike Faul, known for his groundbreaking work with global brands like Google, Netflix, Vans, and Nordstrom. This weekend, DTI will also celebrate the area sellout of Taemin’s show at the Kia Forum on Sunday, February 23, which happened in less than 20 minutes of on sale. DTI also announced the signings of new clients, including Hot 8 Brass Band and The Georgia Satellites.

The Brand Partnerships Division aims to bridge the gap between creative talent and top-tier brands across fashion, technology, luxury, lifestyle, and media industries. Offering services that include sponsorship acquisition, co-branded content creation, and immersive experiential activations, the division is dedicated to crafting bespoke campaigns that resonate with audiences while elevating brand identities and artistic expression.

“This is an exciting milestone for DTI,” said CEO Trevor Swenson. “As the entertainment industry continues to evolve, we are committed to providing our clients with innovative opportunities to expand their influence and deepen their connection with fans in meaningful ways.”

Faul brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously collaborated with iconic names like YouTube, MTV, A24, The North Face, and Taco Bell. “This is an exciting opportunity to bolster what is already one of the most dynamic agencies in entertainment,” said Faul. “I look forward to building and shaping this new department and contributing to DTI’s ongoing success.”

Under the direction of Swenson, this competitive global agency is home to a comprehensive suite of services, specializing in a hands-on approach to booking, tour marketing, and sponsorship procurement. With roots in rock and metal scenes and singular achievements within the still-growing K-pop industry, Dynamic Talent is poised to continue expanding its diverse repertoire of clientele. Over the past decade, the company has solidified its reputation as one of the industry’s key players.

As pioneers in the K-pop market, Dynamic has facilitated career milestones for industry superstars like Mamamoo and IU, the latter of which earned the company award recognition from Live Nation for its hand in launching the fastest North American arena sellout of 2024. The company was also instrumental to P1Harmony becoming the first K-pop act to play at Nashville’s historic Grand Ole Opry, ONEUS delivering the first public K-pop show at New York’s iconic Apollo Theater, and ATEEZ tackling their stadium debut in Brazil.