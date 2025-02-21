MashApp Launches in U.S. Apple App Store with Major Music Licensing Deals

(CelebrityAccess) — MashApp, a newly launched music application, is now available in the U.S. Apple App Store after securing licensing deals with major music companies, including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group (including Warner Chappell Music and Warner Recorded Music), Kobalt Music, and Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG).

The app enables users to create and play back personalized mashups of select songs while ensuring proper attribution to artists, songwriters, and rightsholders. It features licensed music from major label partners.

MashApp offers a free tier with limited access to mashup features, while a Premium subscription provides unlimited, ad-free mashup listening and expanded creative tools.

“MashApp’s mission is to make music creation accessible to non-musicians while ensuring a positive experience for both fans and artists,” said Ian Henderson, CEO and founder of MashApp. “This requires strong partnerships with record labels and music publishers, and we are pleased with the industry’s support of our vision.”

Mark Piibe, Executive Vice President of Global Business Development & Digital Strategy at Sony Music Entertainment, added, “This partnership furthers Sony Music’s commitment to innovation by collaborating with developers who prioritize the value of professional creators.”