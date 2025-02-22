Mallory Michaels Named VP Of Radio Marketing & Promotion At Sony Music Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Nashville has announced the promotion of Mallory Michaels to Vice President, Radio Marketing & Promotion.

Michaels, who previously served as Senior Director, Promotion at RCA Nashville, will now oversee national radio promotion plans for Sony Music Nashville’s artist roster, supporting both the Columbia Nashville and RCA Nashville imprints.

Additionally, she will collaborate with the regional promotion staff to drive airplay goals and enhance the visibility and commercial success of the label’s roster.

In her new role, Michaels will report to Dennis Reese, Senior Vice President, Radio Marketing & Promotion.

“I’m thrilled to announce this well-deserved promotion,” said Reese. “Mallory is a force—her ability to execute radio strategies has contributed to historic No. 1 records for our artists. I look forward to seeing her continue to elevate our success.”

Michaels joined Sony Music Nashville in 2018, overseeing promotion efforts in the Midwest and Southwest regions for RCA Nashville. During her tenure, the label achieved multiple No. 1 records for Chris Young, Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert, and Old Dominion. She also played a key role in Nate Smith’s history-making No. 1 hits—the 10-week chart-topper “Whiskey On You” and multi-week No. 1 “Bulletproof”—as well as Corey Kent’s first No. 1, “Wild As Her”.

Prior to Sony Music Nashville, Michaels spent four years at Warner Music Nashville as Midwest/Northeast Director of Promotion, where she contributed to multiple No. 1 songs and platinum records. She also played a role in the launch of Red Bow Records.

Michaels is a Belmont University graduate.