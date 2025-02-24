Aqyila, Josh Ross, Nemahsis, Snotty Nose Rez Kids and Tia Wood Join The Performer Lineup For The Juno Awards

VANCOUVER (CelebrityAccess) — The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and CBC announced the next round of artists lined up to perform at the 54th Annual JUNO Awards in March.

The roster of artists announced for the show include Aqyila, Josh Ross, Nemahsis, Snotty Nose Rez Kids and Tia Wood.

These performers join ranks with the previously announced Juno artists who include Michael Bublé, who has also been tapped to host the show, and Sum 41, who are scheduled to be inducted in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame this year.

The 54th annual Juno Awards will take place on Sunday, March 30th from Rogers Arena in Vancouver. The show will be broadcast and streamed across Canada at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen, and globally at CBCMusic.ca/junos and CBC Music’s YouTube page.

Tickets for The 2025 JUNO Awards are available for purchase at https://www.ticketmaster.ca/junos.