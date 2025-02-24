Create Music Group Forms A Joint Venture With Pack Records

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Independent music publisher Create Music Group announced a new joint venture with Pack Records, an independent record label and artist partnership company co-founded by Sky McElroy, Jett Wells, and Gavin Chops.

The deal includes the acquisition of Pack’s catalog and will provide the label’s artists with access to CMG’s proprietary technology, global distribution, data-driven marketing insights, and monetization tools.

Launched in 2020, Pack has developed a multi-genre artist that crosses alternative indie, hip-hop, pop, hyperpop, punk, and electronic/dance music. Its catalog includes recordings and publishing rights include aldn’s “icantbelieveiletyougetaway,” Ezekiel’s “help_urself,” Godford’s “Downtown,” and Internet Girl’s “PULL UP,” as well as the CONNIE-produced “DIVE IN!” by JELEEL! and “Stupid” by Lexa Gates and cuts with Zelooperz, Smino, Zack Fox, and more.

“Pack Records is a perfect addition to our growing family of independent labels, and we’re excited to provide them with the tools, infrastructure, and global reach to take their vision to the next level,” said Jonathan Strauss, Co-Founder and CEO of Create Music Group. “Our focus remains on developing audiences for our labels and supporting music entrepreneurs who are shaping the future of the industry.”

Sky McElroy, co-founder and CEO of Pack. added, “This partnership has been what feels like a long time in the making. Joining the CMG network fully across both Records and Publishing opens up new opportunities for our artists, their teams, and the whole Pack. Create’s resources and expertise allow us the opportunity and freedom to continue investing into helping our artists do what they, and we, love most: Make what they love, find the communities and real fans that love them no matter where they are, and, ultimately, build real, sustainable careers doing what they love most. We appreciate Jonathan, [co-founder and COO] Alex Williams, Eric, Kyle Bartelman, and the whole CMG family for their commitment to empowering independent artists and labels like Pack.”