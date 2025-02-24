Grammy Award-Winning Songstress Roberta Flack Passes Away At 88

NEW YORK CITY (CelebrityAccess) – Roberta Flack, the celebrated American singer renowned for timeless classics like “Killing Me Softly with His Song” and “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” peacefully passed away at 88 on February 24, 2025, surrounded by her family. Representatives for her family confirmed her death. No cause of death was disclosed.

“We are heartbroken that the glorious Roberta Flack passed away this morning, February 24, 2025,” the statement reads. “She died peacefully surrounded by her family. Roberta broke boundaries and records. She was also a proud educator.”

Born on February 10, 1937, in Black Mountain, North Carolina, Flack’s musical journey began early. She studied music education at Howard University and grew up in Arlington, VA, initially aspiring to be an opera singer. Her path shifted as she performed in nightclubs in Washington, D.C., leading to her debut recording with Atlantic Records.

Flack’s career soared with the release of “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” in 1969 from the Clint Eastwood film Play Misty For Me. The song became a number-one hit in the U.S. in 1972, earning her the Grammy Award for Record of the Year in 1973. She made history by being the first solo artist to win the Grammy Award for Record of the Year for two consecutive years, with “Killing Me Softly with His Song” in 1974.

Flack received numerous accolades throughout her illustrious career, including four Grammy Awards. Her collaborations with artists like Donny Hathaway, notably on “Where Is the Love” and “The Closer I Get to You,” showcased her versatility and deepened her impact on soul and R&B music.

Beyond her musical achievements, Flack was a dedicated educator, sharing her passion and knowledge with aspiring musicians. In 2022, she was diagnosed with ALS, which led her to retire from performing.

RIP