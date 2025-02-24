OVG And The Raiders Announce A New Partnership At Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (February 24, 2025) – The Las Vegas Raiders and Oak View Group (OVG) have unveiled a new partnership set to redefine the fan experience. Commencing April 1st, this collaboration aims to upgrade the fan experience at Raiders games and events at Allegiant Stadium.

Under the terms of the deal, OVG will enhance food & beverage services, premium offerings, and entertainment options.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with Oak View Group, marking a pivotal moment for Raiders fans,” said Sandra Douglass Morgan, President of the Las Vegas Raiders. “Together with Allegiant Stadium, we are dedicated to delivering top-tier service, exceptional dining experiences, and dynamic entertainment, ensuring every visit is memorable.”

As the exclusive food and beverage provider, OVG’s culinary team will craft a range of offerings, from classic game day fare to premium dining experiences, ensuring all fans receive world-class hospitality. OVG will also work to enhance sustainability efforts at Allegiant Stadium, emphasizing locally sourced ingredients and eco-friendly packaging.

“The Raiders are an exemplary sports organization, and we are honored to partner with them to enhance the fan experience,” said Chris Granger, President of OVG360. “Together, we will set new standards in hospitality and innovation, creating unforgettable moments at Allegiant Stadium.”