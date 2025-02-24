SAG Awards 2025 Full Winners List

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The 31st Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, held on February 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, celebrated outstanding performances in film and television. Hosted by Kristen Bell, the ceremony was streamed live on Netflix.

Film Highlights:

– Best Actor: Timothée Chalamet received the award for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, surpassing frontrunner Adrien Brody.

– Best Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin won for A Real Pain.

– Best Actress: Demi Moore was honored for her role in The Substance.

– Best Supporting Actress: Zoe Saldana took home the trophy for Emilia Perez.

– Best Film: Conclave won the night’s big prize, challenging Oscar predictions.

Television Highlights:

– Best Actor in a Drama Series: Hiroyuki Sanada was recognized for his performance in Shōgun.

– Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Martin Short was recognized for his performance in Only Murders in the Building.

– Best Actress in a Drama Series: Anna Sawai received the award for her role in Shōgun.

– Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart was recognized for her performance in Hacks.

– Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series: Only Murders in the Building was honored for its ensemble cast.

– Best Ensemble in a Drama Series: Shōgun was honored for this win.

Notable Moments:

– Life Achievement Award: Jane Fonda was presented with the 60th SAG Life Achievement Award, where she emphasized the importance of empathy in acting.

– Harrison Ford became a viral sensation when he was caught on camera eating a biscuit, unaware he was on TV.

– Host Kristen Bell performed a musical parody of “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” adding a humorous touch to the evening. She also opened the show by introducing tables of first responders who were on the front lines during this year’s LA wildfires. The night was full of tributes to Los Angeles.

The SAG Awards serve as a significant indicator for the upcoming Oscars, with many winners and nominees expected to be strong contenders in the Academy Awards.

See the full list of winners below.

“Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“Conclave”

“Anora”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Wicked”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Demi Moore, “The Substance”

Pamela Anderson, “The Last Showgirl”

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”

Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”

Mikey Madison, “Anora”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Daniel Craig, “Queer”

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Shrinking”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Shōgun”

“Bridgerton”

“The Day Of The Jackal”

“The Diplomat”

“Slow Horses”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

Monica Barbaro, “A Complete Unknown”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Last Showgirl”

Danielle Deadwyler, “The Piano Lesson”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”

Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story”

Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”

Kevin Kline, “Disclaimer”

Andrew Scott, “Ripley”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”

Kathy Bates, “The Great Lillian Hall”

Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”

Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”

Lily Gladstone, “Under The Bridge”

Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Martin Short, “Only Murders In The Building”

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Ted Danson, “A Man On The Inside”

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”

Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun”

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Day Of The Jackal”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Anna Sawai, “Shōgun”

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

Nicola Coughlan, “Bridgerton”

Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Jonathan Bailey, “Wicked”

Yura Borisov, “Anora”

Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“The Fall Guy”

“Deadpool & Wolverine”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Gladiator II”

“Wicked”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

“Shōgun”

“The Boys”

“Fallout”

“House Of The Dragon”

“The Penguin”