Another Planet Entertainment Announces The Initial Lineup For Sacramento’s Channel 24

SACRAMENTO, CA (CelebrityAccess) — After breaking ground in early 2024, Sacramento’s latest concert venue, Channel 24, is preparing to officially open its doors to the public for the first time in April.

Located at 1800 24th Street in Sacramento, the 2,150 capacity complex features a main room with general admission floor viewing along with reserved seats in its tiered balcony and hopes to fill a niche in the market between small club shows and larger theatres and arenas.

Channel 24 will be booked by California-based independent concert promoter Another Planet Entertainment, who have revealed the inaugural lineup for the venue, starting with a performance by Tyler Wetmore on April 24th.

Additional shows announced for Channel 24’s inaugural lineup include Empire of The Sun, Death Cab for Cutie, Denzel Curry, Wallows, Madness, Tycho, Sierra Ferrell, and more.

“We have so many artists touring through Northern California that have to skip Sacramento because there is not an appropriately sized venue for them to play. Channel 24, right in the heart of the city, fills that need, and we hope that the venue quickly becomes an integral part of Sacramento’s vibrant live music scene,” shares Allen Scott, President of Concerts & Festivals, Another Planet Entertainment.

Mike Testa, President & CEO of Visit Sacramento says, “We are excited to see an industry pioneer like Another Planet Entertainment invest in and expand Sacramento’s burgeoning music scene. Our city is full of great history when it comes to local music and music venues, and the addition of Channel 24 to our market will bring a long list of new entertainment opportunities to our city and region.”

Venue Presale begins Thursday, February 27 at 10am PT, and General On-Sale begins Friday, February 28 at 10am PT.