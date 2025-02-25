Artists Unite For Musicians For Fire Relief Livestream And Auction To Benefit Music Industry Workers

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – In response to the devastating wildfires that have displaced countless musicians and industry professionals, the team behind Musicians for Kamala is launching Musicians For Fire Relief—a global livestream and auction to support the Los Angeles music community. In partnership with the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, the event will raise critical funds for those affected, providing grants for housing, medical bills, groceries, and essentials. “What makes this event so unique is that it is dedicated to directly supporting the people who make our industry thrive,” says Jacob Tell, co-producer.

Musicians for Fire Relief began as a grassroots initiative of industry professionals, all donating their time and talents to help produce this event. “Our community is built on collaboration, and we were luckily able to crowdsource some amazing professionals to help,” shares Shelly Hartman, co-producer alongside Erik Koral, who added, “Seeing the devastation, I knew we had to rally together all our friends to produce a special event, a love letter to LA—celebrating its legacy and music while supporting those who have lost everything.”

Taking place on March 6, 2025, at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on the official website, Nugs.net, and YouTube, the event will feature exclusive performances, interviews, and an auction of rare memorabilia, autographed instruments, posters, and more. Hosted by radio legend Nic Harcourt, with interviews by Lyndsey Parker and Steve Baltin, the night will highlight iconic Los Angeles artists and legendary songs inspired by the city. Confirmed talent includes Dawes, Moby, Jim James (My Morning Jacket), Goose, Butch Walker, Margaret Cho, Dan Wilson (Semisonic), Fran Healy (Travis), Nathan East, Chris Pierce, Asdru Sierra (Ozomatli), and Lol Tolhurst (Co-Founder of The Cure).

Fans can now bid on autographed vinyl from “Weird Al” Yankovic, Davey Havok of AFI, REMO drum heads signed by legendary drummer James Gadson, gear including a Focusrite Audio Recording Interface, Novation MIDI controller, and a pair of Adam Studio Headphones, and concert tickets and wristbands for music festivals. New auction items will be added daily. Bidding is open until 11:59 pm, March 6.

Event Details:

📅 Date: Thursday, March 6, 2025

⏰ Time: 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET

📍 Location: Stream the event on our Official Website, Nugs.net and YouTube.

🔗 RSVP & Donate: www.musiciansforfirerelief.com

📲 Follow: @MusiciansForFireRelief on all platforms

Join us for an unforgettable night of music and community. Your participation—whether by watching, donating, or bidding on exclusive auction items—directly helps those in need.

Sweet Relief Musicians Fund provides services and financial assistance for career musicians and music industry professionals. Grants are earmarked for medical and vital living expenses, including insurance premiums, prescriptions, medical treatment and operative procedures, housing costs, food costs, utilities, and other necessities.