Gracie Abrams Will Be The 2025 Recipient Of The Songwriters Hall of Fame Hal David Starlight Award

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The Songwriters Hall of Fame announced that Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams will be the 2025 recipient of the Hal David Starlight Award.

Abrams will be presented with the honor during the 54th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Dinner, which is scheduled to take place on June 12 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

Created in 2004, the Hal David Starlight Award was named in honor of SHOF Chairman Emeritus Hal David, recognizing his support for up-and-coming young songwriters making an impact on music.

Award recipients are young songwriters who have already made a significant impact in the music industry with original songs. Past honorees include SZA, Post Malone, Lil Nas X, Halsey, Sara Bareilles, Ed Sheeran, Nick Jonas, Nate Ruess, Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds, Taylor Swift, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Ne-Yo, Drake, Benny Blanco, Jason Mraz, John Mayer, Rob Thomas, and John Rzeznik.

“This continues to be an amazing time for songwriters, performers and music in general. Gracie Abrams is at the forefront of this movement with her award-winning songwriting style, impressive stage presence and her overall remarkable artistry. We are beyond thrilled that she will be the 2025 recipient of the Hal David Starlight Award,” said SHOF Chairman Nile Rodgers.