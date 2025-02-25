Gravel Road Records Signs Country Artist Travis Bolt

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Gravel Road Records, the independent record label co-founded by industry veterans Anthony Martini and Rich Barner, is thrilled to announce the signing of country music artist Travis Bolt, who has gained tremendous momentum around his viral single “Never Tried Cocaine.” With its unique spin on a broken-hearted country ballad, “Never Tried Cocaine” has resonated with listeners, amassing over 12 million streams and 20,000 Shazams fueled by explosive TikTok growth, gaining over 100k followers and 10 million plays in the past month.

Recognized for his rich, leathery voice and infectious yet powerful lyrics, Bolt brings fresh energy to the company’s already impressive lineup (Willie Jones, Lakeview, Compton Cowboys). “Travis Bolt’s voice stopped me dead in my tracks the second I heard it. He’s a rare talent, and I couldn’t be more excited to help push his music out to the world” –Anthony Martini.

“Travis is an amazing human being and family man that has busted his ass to get here. He has a voice like I’ve never heard before. It’s going to be our absolute pleasure at Gravel Road to watch him take off like a rocket ship” – Rich Barner.

Bolt’s outlaw country sound isn’t just a genre; it is the best way to define how he’ll live his life for the rest of his years. Imagine Jerry Jeff Walker meets Cody Jinks, with a side of Ray LaMontagne and Amos Lee, and you’re halfway there. Gravel Road was the perfect fit for Bolt, given the label’s growing reputation as a home for distinctive artists who blur genre lines and offer fans something unique yet grounded in the soul of country music.

“I’m a guy from a small town in Texas who makes music because I love to make music. Getting shoved into a box by executives was always a fear of mine. Anthony and the team over at Gravel Road were different and showed me it’s possible to walk the road how we want. It’s more than a team, it’s a family,” states Bolt.

Look for Travis Bolt’s new EP this spring, along with tour dates and a stop at SXSW 2025!