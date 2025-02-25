Icelandic Rockers Kaleo Announce New Album ‘Mixed Emotions’

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Icelandic rockers KALEO announced the release of their highly anticipated third studio album, MIXED EMOTIONS, on May 9 via Atlantic Records. The band also announced a US tour with dates including a headline show at Red Rocks and a festival performance at Napa Valley’s BottleRock. See full dates below.

Produced by GRAMMY® Award Winner Eddie Spear (Zach Bryan, Sierra Ferrell) and co-produced by frontman JJ Julius Son and GRAMMY® Award Winner Shawn Everett (The Killers, Kacey Musgraves), MIXED EMOTIONS is a landmark rock album tackling themes from ending gun violence to overcoming despair. MIXED EMOTIONS is KALEO’s most ambitious album yet and it hits hard and digs deep in its mission for us to embrace our full spectrum of emotions during these trying times.

“The theme of MIXED EMOTIONS is kind of going through the various mood swings of life. For me, both mentally and musically,” says JJ. “I don’t like to limit myself to a specific genre and enjoy the freedom to explore where to take my songs sonically. They are each different and require different treatments and approaches. I truly feel there is something for everyone on this album.”

The band released a new single, “Back Door,” – a brooding timeless bluesy rocker highlighting JJ’s graveled vocal. Sharing more about the single, KALEO recalls, “‘Back Door’ is a song that we’ve had for quite a while. We’d performed it live for years; many of our fans already know it and have been begging us to record it. We’re very happy to finally put it on tape and make it a part of MIXED EMOTIONS. It’s always been met with such great reception when we’ve played it and we’re really excited for more people to experience it and add to the energy we feel during the shows.”

Work on MIXED EMOTIONS began in March 2023 at Blackbird Studio in Nashville, Tennessee, and was completed in between non-stop touring, working with Spear in Nashville as well as Everett in LA. It is a passionate artistic statement from a band that is unafraid to take chances but comfortable with the unique sound they have refined over their many years on the road. “Finding time between two years of heavy touring, the band put all their energy into making this album.” album producer Spear stated, adding, “JJ, in particular, dedicated and pushed himself to near destruction to get the vocal performances and arrangements to be as enjoyable as they are. There’s nothing better than making music with your friends, and I am so proud to have helped facilitate the production of such a fantastic collection of songs.”

On the heels of its sophomore release, Surface Sounds, the band embarked on its Fight or Flight World Tour coming out of Covid. 2022 saw them perform 97 times in 92 different cities across 22 countries, selling over one-quarter of a million tickets globally. KALEO recently finished their 2024 Payback Tour, selling out famed venues across the globe, including Red Rocks and Wembley Arena. 2025, the boys will be touring Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and South America before returning to North America, with dates through May 2025.

Track list:

BLOODLINE

USA TODAY

ROCK N ROLLER

RUN NO MORE

BACK DOOR

LONELY COWBOY

THE GOOD DIE YOUNG

LEGACY

MEMOIRS

SOFDU UNGA ÁSTIN MÍN

Tour Dates:

May 9 Fri – Aspen, CO – Belly Up

May 10 Sat – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks

May 13 Tue – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

May 15 Thu – Oklahoma City, OK – Jones Assembly

May 17 Sat – Tulsa, Ok – Cain’s Ballroom

May 19 Mon – Albuquerque, NM – Revel

May 20 Tue – Tempe. AZ – Marquee Theatre

May 22 Thu – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

May 24 Sat – Napa, CA – BottleRock Festival