Kobalt Launches KOSIGN, A New Music Publishing Platform For Artists, Songwriters, And Producers

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Kobalt, the independent music publisher, announced the launch of KOSIGN, a new music publishing platform designed to streamline the collection of publishing royalties for artists, songwriters, and producers.

According to Kobalt, KOSIGN will provide a flexible alternative to traditional publishing deals, providing creators with the tools and data needed to take control of their publishing income.

Key Features of KOSIGN:

• Global Royalty Collection – Collects publishing royalties directly from DSPs in most territories, powered by Kobalt’s technology

• Song Registration – An integrated interface to submit songs for global registration, handled by Kobalt’s in-house admin team.

• Real-Time Transparency – Track earnings by territory, platform, and song.

• Flexibility – A rolling-term agreement, with ability to move elsewhere at any time.

• Full Ownership – Songwriters keep 100% of their copyrights.

• Expert Support – Backed by Kobalt’s world-class publishing admin team.

At launch, membership in Kosign will be open via application and invite-only, ensuring top-tier admin quality, the company said.

“For too long, talented emerging artists have struggled to navigate the complexities of music publishing and collect the royalties they’ve rightfully earned,” said Laurent Hubert, CEO of Kobalt. “KOSIGN removes those barriers, giving songwriters a clear, accessible path to manage their publishing with the same power and sophistication previously reserved for major artists and songwriters.”

“KOSIGN is more than just a platform—it’s a movement,” said Jeannette Perez, President & Chief Commercial Officer of Kobalt. “It’s about giving artists and songwriters the freedom and support they deserve to thrive in today’s music industry. Whether you’re an emerging artist building your career or an established songwriter looking for more flexibility, KOSIGN gives you the tools, transparency, and expertise to succeed.”