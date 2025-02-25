Ottawa Bluesfest Lineup Announced With Lainey Wilson, Hozier, Def Leppard And More

OTTAWA (CelebrityAccess) – Ottawa Bluesfest organizers today announced their festival lineup for the summer of 2025. Headliners on the RBC Stage include Lainey Wilson (July 10); HOZIER (July 11); TURNSTILE (July 12); Shania Twain (July 13); Def Leppard (July 16); Sean Paul (July 17); Green Day (July 18); Papa Roach (July 19); and Kaytranada (July 20) . . .

As the years add up and Ottawa Bluesfest enters its fourth decade, the event’s ongoing success continues to impress.

“When we first staged the Ottawa Bluesfest in 1994, the plan was simple: provide a great festival experience with top-notch production and the best acts available to us at the time,” says the festival’s executive director, Mark Monahan. “That formula has stood the test of time, and we’re still going strong thirty-plus years later.”

A wide range of other noteworthy acts will also be featured on multiple stages throughout the event. The festival, which is fully licensed, will take place from July 10 to July 20 at LeBreton Flats Park in Ottawa.

Who’s playing when:

(July 10) Lainey Wilson; The Red Clay Strays; Father John Misty; The Cat Empire; Linka Moja; Melbourne Ska Orchestra; Chambers DesLauriers; DB Cohen; Garnetta Cromwell & DaGroovmasters; Riley Burns; Rosewood Avenue; DJ Karyen

(July 11) HOZIER; The Dead South; Charlotte Day Wilson; Sarah Harmer; Amigo The Devil; The Claudettes; Claude Munson; Emilie Steele & The Deal; Kristine St-Pierre; Sophie d’Orléans; Vikki Gilmore; DJ Karyen

(July 12) TURNSTILE; Pixies; Men I Trust; Kurt Vile & The Violators; The Budos Band; Sue Foley; Shaina Hayes; André Bisson; Melissa Ouimet; Rosie’s Smokehouse Deluxe; DJ Karyen; Emerging Artist Showcase

(July 13) Shania Twain; Alan Doyle; Wild Rivers; Big Freedia; The Paper Kites; Darrell Nulisch; Edwin Raphael; Alanna J Brown; Buck Twenty; Jessie Simmons; Leverage For Mountains; DJ DoubleDown

(July 16) Def Leppard; Tom Morello; The Decemberists; Reignwolf; D.K. Harrell; Amos The Transparent; Beau Nectar; Funk Yo Self; Le Winston Band; Luscious; The Sarandons; DJ DoubleDown

(July 17) Sean Paul; G-Eazy; Peach Pit; Harry Manx; Alicia Moffet; Jolie Laide; Lilyisthatyou; Moontricks; Durham County Poets; Dystoh; Sofia Duhaime; DJ DoubleDown

(July 18) Green Day; The Linda Lindas; Dwayne Gretzky; Fantastic Negrito; Ron Sexsmith; Les Shirley; Los Bitchos; Four Eyed Muscle Man; Jahmeema; N’nerjie; The Commotions; DJ Acro

(July 19) Papa Roach; Daughtry; Christone “Kingfish” Ingram; Lucius; Bob Log III; The Texas Horns; TJ Wheeler; JW Jones; Hellhound Trail; Rubber Tire Peep Show; We Were Sharks; DJ Acro

(July 20) Kaytranada; BADBADNOTGOOD; Tim Baker; Lou Phelps; Darren Kiely; Joce Reyome; Catriona Sturton; Elizabeth Royall; Nolan Hubbard; Be In The Band Showcase; Blues In The Schools Showcase; DJ Acro

TICKETS https://ottawabluesfest.frontgatetickets.com/

One-Day Presale Wednesday, February 26, from 10 a.m. to 11:59 pm includes a limited number of FULL FESTIVAL GA (General Admission) / FULL FESTIVAL VIP / and FULL FESTIVAL PLATINUM only.

Single-Day General Admission & VIP On sale Thursday, February 27 at 10 am.

All tickets include OC Transpo service to the festival. Prices are subject to change.

For more information about the Ottawa Bluesfest, please visit https://ottawabluesfest.ca/