Position Music Signs A Lau To WW Publishing Deal

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Tyler Bacon, President and CEO of Position Music, announced that A Lau has signed a global publishing deal with the company. The producer’s roster of collaborators includes Ice Spice, Fivio Foreign, Ski Mask The Slump God, Lil Tjay, Lil Tecca, French Montana, and more.

Adrian “A” Lau is on track to become one of New York City’s most influential executive producers. His notable releases include “Butterfly Ku” by Ice Spice, “June 22nd” and “Bla Bla (feat. Fivio Foreign)” by Lil Tjay, and “Let’s Do It

(feat. NLE Choppa and Dee Play4Keeps)” by DD Osama.

Lau owns and operates Off Record Studio, one of Manhattan’s premier hip-hop studios and creative hubs. As the leader of the Off Record producer collective, he has positioned the group at the forefront of an increasingly global rap landscape while staying true to its roots in artist development and maintaining a strong foothold in the NYC scene. This year, A Lau is focused on executive producing top-charting records for leading global rap artists. Upcoming collaborations include cuts with Ice Spice, Megan Thee Stallion, Nino Paid, Babytron, OT7 Quanny, and NLE Choppa.

“I felt an immediate connection with Mark and the Position team from our very first conversations,” says A Lau. “Their passion for music and commitment to helping me elevate my artistry were evident. My experience at the office, especially interacting with Lynn and working closely with Delmar, has been fantastic. I’m excited about the hits we’re going to make together.”

A Lau is managed by Peter Robinson of Olympus Projects.

“My colleague Corey introduced me to Mark, and his vision for the company resonated with us. Position’s independent spirit and drive align perfectly with our ethos at Off Record. We’re truly excited about this next chapter in A Lau’s career,” says Robinson.

A Lau joins a Position music publishing roster that includes Tinashe, Cannons, Audien, Jack LaFrantz, ¿Téo?, Austin Powerz, Brandyn Burnette, Layto, Dru “Falconry” DeCaro, Evalyn, Judah & the Lion, Alex “A-Bomb” Fernandez, KANNER, No Love For The Middle Child, Erik Ron, NoMBe, Yonatan Watts, RJ Pasin, eaJ, and more.

“A Lau is a dynamic producer with a sharp ear and a relentless work ethic,” says Delmar Powell, VP of A&R at Position Music. “His ability to craft records that resonate in both the streets and on the charts makes him an essential addition to Position Music. With his Off Record collective and a growing catalog of cuts, A Lau is set to leave a lasting mark on the culture. We’re excited to be part of his journey and can’t wait for what’s next.”

“A Lau is a special talent with an incredibly robust set of skills,” says Mark Chipello, Partner and Head of A&R at Position Music. “He is a true creative and producer, first and foremost, but he is also a connector who innately creates opportunities – as seen in the dynamic community that he has built via his Off Record Studio collective. A Lau is determined to win, constantly moving between NYC, Miami, and LA, and we are excited and honored that he has entrusted us to partner with him in this next chapter of his career.”