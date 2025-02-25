Reach Music and Lead Singer/Songwriter Fitz Announce Publishing And Administration Deal

BURBANK, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Reach Music Publishing Inc. (Reach Music) has entered into a publishing agreement with Fitz, songwriter and lead vocalist of the multi-platinum band Fitz and The Tantrums.

Through the deal, Reach Music has acquired copyright interest in Fitz’s entire back-catalog of approximately 100 songs released by Fitz and The Tantrums, including the hits “Handclap” (4x RIAA-certified Platinum), “Out of My League” (3x RIAA-certified Platinum), “The Walker” (RIAA-certified Platinum), and “Moneygrabber” (RIAA-certified Gold). Reach Music also controls the global administration rights to the shares it has acquired.

In addition, Reach Music has entered into a new, go-forward administration deal that covers Fitz’s shares in his current solo album, Summer of Us, and the upcoming Fitz and The Tantrums album, which is slated for release later in 2025.

Before this publishing deal with Fitz, Reach Music was already the administrator for a large portion of his catalog via Dangerbird Records, beginning with Fitz and The Tantrum’s first album, Pickin’ Up the Pieces, released in 2010.

Michael Closter, President/Founder and Owner of Reach Music, said, “It’s very exciting to enter into this publishing deal with Fitz and to represent copyright interests in songs that we had already been administering for many years and know so well. We are also looking forward to building on this relationship with Fitz for his new releases and future venture possibilities.”

Fitz said, “I’m thrilled to team up with Reach Music! Their passion for my Music and hustle is real. I couldn’t be more excited about this deal and to make the future happen.”

Fitz was represented in the acquisition by The Law Offices of Elizabeth V. Gregory and managed by Adam Harrison of Full Stop Management.