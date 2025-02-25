Sarah Pederson Named Director Of Finance At Sound Talent Group

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Sound Talent Group (STG) partners Matt Andersen, Tim Borror and Dave Shapiro today announced that Sarah Pederson has joined the company’s senior management team and will continue her tenure at STG as the agency’s new Director of Finance.

Pederson joined STG in 2020 as Controller and is responsible for all aspects of accounting and finance. She began her career in entertainment as the Founder and President of Family Tree Presents in Anchorage and ran promotions for the band 36 Crazyfists. While at Family Tree, she worked with many of STG’s agents to bring their bands to Alaska for memorable shows. She met STG co-founder Shapiro through that relationship, who brought her from Anchorage to San Diego to join the STG family.

“Five years ago, I moved to California from Alaska to work at Sound Talent Group for my dream job, and it has more than lived up to my own hype. Sound Talent Group is a wonderful company to work for because our employees and clients are second to none. I am proud to be a part of the management team that will guide STG into the future and set us up for continued growth and success.” Pederson

“Sarah and I met very early on in both our careers, and we always stayed in touch, especially when I started spending more time in Alaska. To my surprise, when I asked Sarah if she’d want to move to Southern California, she instantly jumped at the opportunity. We haven’t looked back since. She has been an integral part of our growth over the last 5 years, and we look forward to many more years to come!” Shapiro, Partner, Sound Talent Group

Pederson holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Alaska, Anchorage. She is a die-hard metal, Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Wild fan based in San Diego, CA.