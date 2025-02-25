Sound Talent Group Announces The Lineup For The Touring Summer Of Loud Festival

LOS ANGELES, CA – Sound Talent Group (STG) has announced the launch of the Summer of Loud Festival, a new touring festival which launches on June 21, 2025, at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, FL. The tour will run through North America, concluding on July 27 in Charlotte, NC.

The festival, developed by STG co-founders Dave Shapiro, Matt Andersen, and Tim Borror, seeks to provide a dedicated touring platform for hard rock and heavy metal artists.

“The hard rock community has not had a [dedicated] home to develop bands or to elevate headliners—specifically in a touring festival setting—for over a decade. This is a void that we all personally felt needed some attention, and over the last six years we have worked towards developing this idea into something tangible. We are incredibly excited to bring to the world the first ever Summer of Loud Festival tour,” said STG co-founder Dave Shapiro.

The lineup will feature rotating headliners Beartooth, I Prevail, Killswitch Engage, and Parkway Drive, with The Amity Affliction and The Devil Wears Prada as rotating direct support. Alpha Wolf will also perform, with TX2, Kingdom of Giants, and Dark Divine scheduled as opening acts on select dates.

A portion of ticket sales will benefit Living The Dream Foundation, a nonprofit organization supporting young individuals with life-threatening illnesses.

Pre-sale tickets for U.S. dates will be available to Citi cardholders from February 25 at 12 p.m. ET through February 27 at 11 p.m. local time via Citi Entertainment. American Express cardholders in Canada will have similar pre-sale access.