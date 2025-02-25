SoundCloud, Ticketmaster And Universe Partner To Empower Artists

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) – SoundCloud, Ticketmaster and Universe announce partnership: Empowering Artists to Easily Create, Ticket and Share Their Live Shows

At SoundCloud, we’re committed to helping artists “get fans” and “get paid” — and now we’re taking that mission live. We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with Ticketmaster and Universe, Ticketmaster’s self-serve event ticketing and marketing platform, giving Artist Pro artists new ways to showcase their live events directly on SoundCloud.

Universe’s powerful suite of event management, ticket sales, promotion, check-in, and tracking features will help SoundCloud artists take control of their shows within the SoundCloud platform. Ticketmaster and Universe events will also be promoted to fans throughout SoundCloud through new concert discovery features.

What This Means for Artist Pro Artists: We’re taking artist support to the next level by integrating live events with the SoundCloud ecosystem. Here’s how:

Manage Live Events Directly on SoundCloud: Artists can now take control of Ticketmaster and Universe events displayed on their SoundCloud profile. Whether it’s adding new shows or removing old ones, managing live events has never been easier.

Create Events Seamlessly on SoundCloud with Universe: Through our partnership with Universe, Artist Pro artists will have the exclusive ability to create events, sell tickets, and share their shows directly from the SoundCloud platform. No need for third-party tools—it’s all here, seamlessly integrated.

Amplified Event Promotion: We’re creating more opportunities for artists to showcase their live events across SoundCloud, Ticketmaster and Universe so artists can reach new fans effortlessly.

Why This Matters

This partnership creates a holistic platform where artists can share their shows, connect with fans, and drive ticket sales with the help of Ticketmaster and Universe. Here’s how everyone benefits:

For Artist Pro Artists: Live events are a cornerstone of any artist’s career. By offering Universe’s ticketing tools directly within SoundCloud, we’re simplifying the process together. By integrating with Ticketmaster event data, we’re helping artists share their shows in even more places.

For Fans: SoundCloud listeners can now discover and buy tickets to their favorite artists’ shows directly on the platform through Ticketmaster and Universe with just a few clicks—right where they’re already engaging with the music.

For SoundCloud: This collaboration adds even more value to Artist Pro, reinforcing our commitment to helping artists grow.

What’s Next?

With these new tools, Artist Pro artists can:

Showcase upcoming Ticketmaster and Universe events directly on their SoundCloud profiles.

Leverage Universe’s robust ticketing capabilities to manage and track ticket sales seamlessly.

This is just the beginning. The partnership will show how artists use these features to elevate their careers and connect with fans in new, meaningful ways.