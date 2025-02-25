Stunt Company Media’s Sue Marcus Named Vice President Of Publicity At The Syndicate

WEEHAWKEN, NJ (CelebrityAccess) — Entertainment marketing agency The Syndicate has announced the hiring of veteran publicist and Stunt Company Media founder Sue Marcus as Vice President of Publicity.

In her new role, Marcus will co-lead the department alongside Brendan Bourke, VP of Publicity. Jeff Kilgour will continue to oversee select campaigns but will shift focus to business development as SVP of Business Development, alongside Rob Gross, SVP of Label Services & Business Development.

Marcus joins The Syndicate with extensive experience in music marketing, having previously served as Director of Publicity at Roadrunner Records and Senior Director of Artist & Media Relations at Mercury Records and Def Jam Records.

She founded Stunt Company in February 2001 and has since led media campaigns for a wide range of artists, labels, and live music events.

As part of the transition, Marcus will bring her Stunt Company Media roster to The Syndicate, along with Stunt Company publicist Anna Jenkins, who joins as a coordinator, and Cassidy Berstler, a new hire joining The Syndicate’s press team.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Sue Marcus to The Syndicate,” says Jeff Kilgour. “Sue’s incredible expertise, passion for storytelling, and the powerhouse roster she brings from Stunt Company will strengthen our expanding publicity department. With Sue and Brendan Bourke leading the team together, we look forward to continued innovation and success.”

“I’m beyond thrilled to be joining The Syndicate’s incredibly talented PR team and leadership,” says Marcus. “I’ve long admired the company’s growth, and after talking with the partners—most of whom I’ve known for decades—the move felt like a natural next step. This new role allows me to expand my work, mentor gifted publicists, and co-lead the department with Brendan, which is an exciting new chapter in my career. I deeply appreciate the opportunity to continue doing what I love while working with such an outstanding team.”