The Lefsetz Letter: The Right-Wing Media Machine Is Hitting A Wall

Most of the negative feedback I get is anti-Biden, anti-Democratic party, there’s not so much support for the efforts of Trump other than to say the government wastes money and THE DEBT!

But how many of these people are there?

Turns out Trump and Musk are not viewed so favorably by the public at large.

“Consider recent polling conducted by YouGov for the Economist. It found that only about a third of Americans supported the Trump-Musk push to fire hundreds of thousands of federal workers. Among Republicans, more than 6 in 10 supported the idea. Among non-Republicans, though, fewer than 1 in 5 did.”

But here’s the nougat:

“Why the divide? Unquestionably in part because Trump supporters exist in a disinformation bubble, to paraphrase a prominent foreign leader. They don’t see it that way, of course; in their view, their news diet represents an escape from falsehoods propagated by left-leaning elites. But the falsity of that framing is easily demonstrated.”

Of course Trumpists will dismiss these statements out of hand, if for no other reason than they’re in the “Washington Post.”

But it’s not all bad news for the right:

“The news sources most trusted among the strongest Trump supporters? Fox News and Musk’s X. The effort to denigrate the media has been so effective, in fact, that other recent YouGov polling shows that Americans — and not only Republicans — have more confidence in the accuracy of the Trump administration than of the media overall.”

In any event, despite the falsehoods and propaganda of the right, when it comes to Trump and Musk’s actions since the inauguration, most of America is thumbs-down. And it’s only Trump and Musk and their cronies who are unaware of this.

Now of course this may not matter. Trump is not only President, he controls the military and the money and…

But this discontent amongst the hoi polloi… As we learned in Vietnam, it’s not so easy to defeat hearts and minds.

So how does this play out?

Spontaneously. We cannot predict the future. For decades we’ve depended upon our elected leaders to foment change. That’s history when it comes to the left. No, it will be something from the grass roots, akin to the Arab Spring. A person or group who acts and captures the public’s will and desires in the process.

If this sounds ridiculous, just think back a couple of months to UnitedHealth. The fat cats, those with money, those with power, were lamenting the death of the executive, meanwhile, the public was on the side of the shooter. They were frustrated, finally someone had taken action.

Now it turned out that Luigi was crazy.

And I’m not advocating assassination.

But there is an undercurrent of discontent that can be tapped into.

Will this happen?

I won’t guarantee it.

Will Trump and his team quash any uprising?

Possibly.

Then again, look at the protests in Israel prior to 10/7, about the undercutting of the Supreme Court’s power. The government ultimately blinked.

We are in uncharted territory. But if you think the public is calm, that everything is hunky-dory…

You think that you finally own the libtards and are posting for virality on X.

Pride comes before a fall. Never forget it.

P.S. Trump and his team are not bulletproof. They are incredibly vulnerable themselves, just read this:

“Speaking of excessive government spending, it was reported last week that the Department of Homeland Security would spend $200 million on an ad campaign touting administration efforts to restrict migration across the border with Mexico. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi L. Noem — very familiar with the right’s attention economy — stars in the ads, heaping praise on Trump (reportedly at his request).”

P.P.S. I know you’re busy, I know you’re burned out. But you should read this article. It’s not only opinion, there is quantification, there are numbers. When one team takes it too far…the pendulum usually swings back.

Free link: https://wapo.st/3XgG5QU