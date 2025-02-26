Arden Records Launches A Publishing Division

(CelebrityAccess) — Arden Records, the independent record label that champions the lo-fi genre, announced an expansion with the launch of a dedicated, in-house music publishing division.

Founded in 2021 by the noted Nepalese lo-fi artist Sagun, along with veteran music executives Jordan Smith (S+ MGMT) and Andrew Kwan (Romantic Music Group), Arden currently offers a roster that includes agun, clay house, DAVI JUNO, French WiFi, Maono, mellodaze, NueBoo, pecna, Sleep Culture, The Tea Shop, Trankilo, URCHN, and wrongnumber.

“In our eyes, Arden Records was built on necessity,” says co-founder Jordan Smith. “The way certain labels in the space were treating and “supporting” artists & producers was never cultivating community or a space that made them feel valued. After 3 years of seeing how powerful a unified roster of artists can be, we are only now launching our publishing arm to explore a new creative workflow for our Arden Records’ family. There are so many companies that offer admin deals for royalty collection, so of course that is part of what we are going to do to make sure our roster gets their royalties, but our main goal is far beyond that. We only hope to educate other teams on how powerful alternate versions of songs can be & how talented our producers are & become a go-to for any production needs.

“Our mission as a label has always been to showcase the diverse and undeniable talents of our artists, elevating them beyond the boundaries of the lo-fi genre,” adds co-founder Andrew Kwan. “In an industry increasingly saturated with AI-generated music – especially within the lo-fi genre – we remain steadfast in championing our artists, ensuring their authentic musicianship receives the recognition it deserves. Now, through the launch of our publishing venture, we are excited to continue this mission from a fresh and dynamic perspective.”