Barracuda Music Partners With Romanian Promoter Events To Form Barracuda & Event

(VIP-NEWS) — Austrian concert and festival promoter Barracuda Music has partnered with Romanian promoter Events to establish Barracuda & Events, a joint venture aimed at reshaping the live entertainment landscape in Romania and Bulgaria.

Since its founding in 2000, Events has been instrumental in bringing major international acts to Romania, hosting legendary names such as The Rolling Stones, Cirque du Soleil, Aerosmith, Linkin Park, Leonard Cohen, The Cranberries, and Billy Idol. It has also been the longtime promoter of Iris, one of Romania’s best-selling rock bands.

Founded in 2004, Barracuda Music has built a reputation for organizing high-caliber concerts and festivals across Austria, working with artists like Ed Sheeran, Iron Maiden, Robbie Williams, One Republic, Jamiroquai, Green Day, and Imagine Dragons.

As part of the Eventim Live network, Barracuda Music has successfully expanded into Central and Eastern Europe, selling over 200,000 tickets in the region in 2024 alone.

With this strategic alliance, Barracuda & Events aims to elevate Romania’s live entertainment industry by combining Events’ local expertise with Barracuda Music’s international reach and operational strength.

Sorina Burlacu, CEO of Barracuda & Events, stated, “For over two decades, Events has been at the forefront of Romania’s live entertainment industry. Teaming up with Barracuda Music allows us to take this legacy to the next level, providing Romanian and Bulgarian audiences with even more spectacular events and attracting some of the biggest international names to our stages. We are confident that Barracuda & Events will become a key player in shaping the future of live entertainment in the South Eastern European market.”

Ewald Tatar, CEO of Barracuda Music Group, added, “Our mission is to deliver world-class live experiences, and Romania and Bulgaria offer incredible potential. By teaming up with Events, we are combining decades of expertise, an extensive network, and a shared vision for exceptional events. This partnership marks an exciting new chapter in our expansion across the CEE region.”