Brian Wagner Named Executive Director Of IEBA

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The International Entertainment Buyers Association (IEBA) has announced the appointment of Brian Wagner as the organization’s Executive Director, effective March 1.

Wagner will step into the role vacated by Pam Matthews, who announced plans to retire after a career spanning more than 45 years in the industry.

“IEBA is deeply committed to its membership and to the music community at large. Brian understands this, and that makes him the perfect person to lead this organization. It is with every confidence that I pass the torch to Brian,” Matthews said, announcing Wagner’s appointment.

“I am honored to join IEBA and excited about the opportunities,” said Wagner. “IEBA has a long-standing reputation for excellence. Stepping into this role following Pam is no small task—her leadership has left an enduring legacy. I look forward to working with the Board, our membership, and our partners.”

With an extensive career of his own, Wagner joins IEBA with experience across the industry, including past roles in artist management, concert promotion, and booking.

As the founder of Flashpoint Entertainment, he helped launch notable Nashville venues such as Mercy Lounge, Cannery Ballroom, and B.B. King’s Blues Club. Starting in 2006, he led marketing for the Ryman Auditorium and curated the annual Bluegrass Series and Sam’s Place – Music for the Spirit.

Wagner also served as Assistant Commissioner of Marketing for the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development in 2015, making significant contributions to The Soundtrack of America. Made in Tennessee brand campaign, which featured collaborations with Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, Jack White, and The Roots.

IEBA’s 55th annual conference will take place October 5-7, 2025, at Grand Hyatt Nashville, with agency parties at The Pinnacle, the new concert venue in the Nashville Yards development.