Charli XCX Wins The Brit Awards’ Songwriter Of The Year

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — While the 2025 edition of the awards show is still a few days away, the Brit Awards have announced that recording artist Charli XCX has been named the 2025 Songwriter of the Year.

In addition to winning Songwriter of the Year, Charli leads this year’s nominations with five BRIT Awards, the highest number for any artist. Her nominations include Artist of the Year, Mastercard Album of the Year for ‘Brat,’ Song of the Year with Mastercard, Dance Act, and Pop Act for 2025.

“Charli has had an exceptional year, bringing her experimental blend of electronic and pop music from underground raves to the forefront of mainstream culture. Her songwriting is distinctive, bold, and consistently innovative. As one of the UK’s foremost songwriters for several years, she has elevated her craft to new heights with the global phenomenon ‘Brat.’ I’m thrilled that she’s received this well-deserved award,” said Damian Christian, Managing Director and President of Promotions at Atlantic Records and Chair of the BRIT Committee for 2025.

Additionally, the Brits announced that A. G. Cook has been named Producer of the Year for 2025.

A recognized producer, Cook has been instrumental in reshaping contemporary music through his experimental and innovative production. Since founding the influential label PC Music in 2013, he has collaborated with artists such as Sophie and Charli XCX, contributing to her Mercury Prize and BRIT-nominated album ‘Brat.’

“What a year A. G. Cook has had – from his expansive solo record ‘Britpop’ to the groundbreaking ‘Brat,’ he has continually pushed boundaries and delivered outstanding music. He is a true creative force, working with some of the world’s biggest artists to refine and evolve their sound. Congratulations to A. G. on being named the 2025 Producer of the Year,” Damian Christian commented.

Hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, the 2025 Brit Awards will take place on March 1st and will be broadcast live from The O2 arena on ITV1, STV, ITVX, and STV Player.