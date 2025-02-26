Clio Music Award Winners: Pearl Jam, Megan Thee, More

(Hypebot) — The Clio Music Awards winners have been announced for 2025 recognizing creative excellence in music marketing and the use of music in advertising globally.
This year’s live January Clio Music ceremony was canceled due to the Los Angeles wildfires.
Clio Music Award Winners 2025
- Branded Entertainment & Content: “Oliveira Dos Cen Anos” by Little Spain for Real Club Celta
- Creative Effectiveness: “A Piece of Me” by Dentsu Creative Amsterdam for KPN
- Design: “Sounds of the Land” by SRMG Labs for Billboard Arabia
- Design Craft: “Magnificent” by The Nine Shanghai for Yotkan Ancient City in Xinjiang, China & Ma Shangyou
- Digital/Mobile & Social Media Craft: “TEKOÁ MUSIC ALBUM DIGITAL GRAPHIC DESIGN” by NOAD CREATIVE for Jair Oliveria – TEKOÁ
- Experience/Activation (Branded Content & Collaborations): “Spreadbeats” by FCB New York for Spotify
- Experience/Activation (Music Marketing): “Sounds of the Land” by SRMG Labs for Billboard Arabia
- Fan Engagement: “A Piece of Me” by Dentsu Creative Amsterdam for KPN
- Music Film/Video Craft: “Jovem MK” by Africa Creative for Kondzilla
- Music Film/Video: “Not Like Us” by pgLang for pgLang
- Partnerships, Sponsorships & Collaborations: “No Smiles” by TBWA\HAKUHODO for McDonald’s Japan
- Use of Music in Film/Video Advertising Craft: “Megan Thee (____)” by Amazon for Amazon
- Use of Music in Trailers/Teasers: “Cuckoo” by Acid Music for NEON
‘Of The Year’ Winners
Clio Music Awards also recognizes ‘Of The Year’ winners, which are determined by identifying the entrants with the most statue points earned for work submitted across all mediums. The 2025 Clio Music Of The Year Winners are:
- Clio Music Advertiser of the Year – Coca-Cola
- Clio Music Agency of the Year- Africa Creative
- Clio Music Artist of the Year- Pearl Jam
- Clio Music In-house Agency of the Year – SRMG Labs
- Clio Music Label of the Year – REPUBLIC Collective
- Clio Music Publisher of the Year – Sony Music Publishing
“The Clio Music Awards celebrate groundbreaking creativity and innovation that demonstrates the power of music to drive commerce and culture” said Michael Kauffman, Executive Director of Clio Music. “This year’s winners hail from nine countries, representing boundary-pushing ideas from every corner of the globe that redefined the way brands connect with their audiences through music, setting new standards for excellence across all facets of the business.”
The full list of previously announced Clio Music Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Shortlist winners is here.
Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, a Berklee College Of Music professor and founder of the Skyline Artists Agency