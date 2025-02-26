Clio Music Award Winners: Pearl Jam, Megan Thee, More

(Hypebot) — The Clio Music Awards winners have been announced for 2025 recognizing creative excellence in music marketing and the use of music in advertising globally.

This year’s live January Clio Music ceremony was canceled due to the Los Angeles wildfires.

Clio Music Award Winners 2025

‘Of The Year’ Winners

Clio Music Awards also recognizes ‘Of The Year’ winners, which are determined by identifying the entrants with the most statue points earned for work submitted across all mediums. The 2025 Clio Music Of The Year Winners are:

Clio Music Advertiser of the Year – Coca-Cola

Clio Music Agency of the Year- Africa Creative

Clio Music Artist of the Year- Pearl Jam

Clio Music In-house Agency of the Year – SRMG Labs

Clio Music Label of the Year – REPUBLIC Collective

Clio Music Publisher of the Year – Sony Music Publishing

“The Clio Music Awards celebrate groundbreaking creativity and innovation that demonstrates the power of music to drive commerce and culture” said Michael Kauffman, Executive Director of Clio Music. “This year’s winners hail from nine countries, representing boundary-pushing ideas from every corner of the globe that redefined the way brands connect with their audiences through music, setting new standards for excellence across all facets of the business.”

The full list of previously announced Clio Music Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Shortlist winners is here.

