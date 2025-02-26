DWP’s Louder Than Life Returns Bigger Than Ever For 2025

LOUISVILLE, KY (CelebrityAccess) — – Danny Wimmer Presents’ Louder Than Life is set to return to North America in 2025 with what is billed as one of the biggest and loudest festivals of the year.

Now in its 11th year, the festival will feature over 160 bands performing across six stages on September 18–21 at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, KY. This marks the largest lineup in the history of producer Danny Wimmer Presents.

In addition to the return of metal legends Slayer, the four-day festival will showcase:

Louder Than Life 2025 will also feature performances by Knocked Loose, Three Days Grace, Lamb of God, Mudvayne, I Prevail, Spiritbox, All Time Low, Dream Theater, Stone Temple Pilots, Motionless in White, Cypress Hill, Acid Bath, DOWN, Lorna Shore, Bruce Dickinson, and many more.

“Louder Than Life has always been about showcasing the future of rock and heavy music while honoring the legends who paved the way,” says Danny Wimmer of Danny Wimmer Presents. “Bands like Bring Me The Horizon, Sleep Token, Bad Omens, $uicideboy$, Motionless In White, Spiritbox, I Prevail, and Knocked Loose aren’t just performing—they’re defining the next generation of headliners. At the same time, pioneers like Slayer, Deftones, A Perfect Circle, and Avenged Sevenfold have set the standard, proving that this music is always evolving. This is where the past, present, and future of heavy music collide.”

Slayer’s Tom Araya added, “We’re coming back to Louder Than Life in Louisville. Get ready, f*ckers!”

Oli Sykes of Bring Me The Horizon stated, “We’re thrilled to finally be returning to America. We’ve missed our fans dearly, and Louder Than Life is one of our favorite festivals to play.”

David S. Beck, President & CEO of Kentucky Venues, said, “Louder Than Life 2025 will bring electrifying beats and bold bites to the Commonwealth. As one of the nation’s largest and most celebrated music festivals, it continues to grow at the Kentucky Exposition Center, solidifying its place as a uniquely Kentucky experience and a must-visit event.”

While some bands have already been announced, the full lineup—including reunions and rare performances—is as follows: Slayer, Deftones, Avenged Sevenfold, Bring Me The Horizon, Sleep Token, $uicideboy$, Bad Omens, Rob Zombie, A Perfect Circle, Breaking Benjamin, Marilyn Manson, Evanescence, Knocked Loose, Three Days Grace, Lamb of God, Mudvayne, I Prevail, Spiritbox, All Time Low, Dream Theater, Stone Temple Pilots, Motionless in White, Cypress Hill, Acid Bath, DOWN, Lorna Shore, Bruce Dickinson, The Story So Far, Slaughter To Prevail, Trivium, Chiodos, Hollywood Undead, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Cannibal Corpse, Black Veil Brides, Insane Clown Posse, Dayseeker, Wage War, Powerwolf, Flyleaf w/ Lacey Sturm, Cavalera, Machine Head, Chimaira, Neck Deep, PVRIS, Tech N9ne, Testament, Kublai Khan TX, Story of the Year, Letlive., Glassjaw, State Champs, We Came As Romans, Crossfade, Exodus, DRAIN, From Ashes To New, Static-X, Hatebreed, August Burns Red, Bilmuri, Queensrÿche, Imminence, Atreyu, Carcass, DragonForce, Alestorm, Sebastian Bach, Of Mice & Men, Whitechapel, Suicide Silence, Fleshwater, Superheaven, Kittie, Blessthefall, Rev Theory, Accept, Failure, DevilDriver, Stabbing Westward, Hinder, Counterparts, Yngwie Malmsteen, Municipal Waste, Memphis May Fire, Set It Off, The Black Dahlia Murder, Fear Factory, Scowl, Dope, Violent Vira, Demon Hunter, Spineshank, Hawthorne Heights, From First To Last, The Plot In You, Northlane, Snot, LANDMVRKS, Gloryhammer, Winds of Plague, Brand of Sacrifice, Catch Your Breath, 10 Years, Magnolia Park, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Sleep Theory, Miss May I, Thrown, Escape The Fate, Hot Milk, 12 Stones, Dying Wish, Quannnic, Sanguisugabogg, Nonpoint, Full of Hell, Gideon, Walls of Jericho, The Union Underground, The Funeral Portrait, Attack Attack!, Norma Jean, It Dies Today, Woe, Is Me, Thornhill, Left To Suffer, Aurorawave, Guilt Trip, Spiritworld, RA, Return To Dust, Chained Saint, WARGASM, Amira Elfeky, PeelingFlesh, Ded, Disembodied Tyrant, If Not For Me, Colorblind, Mugshot, Liliac, Savage Hands, Small Town Titans, Smile Empty Soul, Halocene, Versus Me, The Haunt, Kami Kehoe, Picturesque, Snuffed On Sight, Big Ass Truck, Fulci, Not Enough Space, Uncured, Islander, ENMY, No Resolve, Gates To Hell, XCOMM, Sicksense, Imperial Tide, plus the “Loudest in LOU” Contest Winner.