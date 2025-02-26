Nugs.net To Host A Livestream For The Dickey Betts Tribute Show

MACON, Georgia (CelebrityAccess) — For fans who weren’t able to snag a ticket to the sold-out tribute concert for the late Allman Brothers Band co-founder Dickey Betts, there’s good news—you will be able to experience the show through a newly announced live stream.

The stream, added due to high demand, will be available exclusively at nugs.net/DickeyBetts.

The concert, scheduled to take place at Macon City Auditorium on February 28, will feature performances from Betts’ bandmates and close friends, including Warren Haynes, Derek Trucks, Susan Tedeschi, Oteil Burbridge, Jaimoe, Chuck Leavell, Devon Allman, Duane Betts, Charlie Starr, Jimmy Hall, Lamar Williams Jr., and more.

Additionally, the Betts family, Dickey’s longtime manager, David Spero, and Berklee College of Music announced that a portion of the proceeds from the In Memory of Dickey Betts concert will go toward establishing the Dickey Betts Memorial Endowed Scholarship at Berklee College of Music.

The scholarship will provide financial assistance to students with both demonstrated musical ability and financial need as they pursue careers in the music industry.

“We are thrilled to know that the proceeds are going to such a worthy cause,” noted Duane Betts.

For more information or to make a donation to the fund, please visit musicspromise.salsalabs.org/DickeyBettsMusicEducationFund.