Tickets For Fyre Festival 2 Go On Sale, Including $1.1 Million Dollar Premium Passes

(CelebrityAccess) — Organizers announced that tickets went on sale this week for the second edition of the Fyre Festival, set to take place in Mexico from May 30 to June 2.

Billed as an exclusive destination event, the festival promises music, arts, cuisine, comedy, fashion, gaming, sports, and “treasure hunting,” along with beachside performances from a yet-to-be-disclosed roster of artists at Playa FYRE on Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo, Mexico.

The 2,000 tickets for the 2025 event come in four tiers, starting at $1,400 USD for the “Ignite” general admission pass, followed by $5,000 for the “Fuego” pass, and ranging up to $25,000 for the “Phoenix” pass and a staggering $1.1 million for the top-tier “Prometheus” pass.

However, other details about the event, including an artist lineup, have yet to be revealed and the Isla Mujeres municipal government told the New York Times that permits for the event have not been requested or approved with just 93 days left until the gates are due to open.

You may remember the Fyre Festival from its infamous first attempt, when fans lured in by promises of a luxury festival experience were ferried to Great Exuma Island in the Bahamas, where they found a half-constructed festival site devoid of both music and luxury.

Many attendees reported being stranded at the event, which was ultimately canceled after the Bahamian government barred planes from landing on the island.

The debacle made the Fyre Festival brand synonymous with greed and dangerously poor planning, while organizers Billy McFarland and Ja Rule faced multiple lawsuits from irate fans.

McFarland was subsequently arrested and faced a federal wire fraud charge. He pleaded guilty to what prosecutors characterized as a scheme to defraud investors, as well as a second wire fraud charge related to defrauding a ticketing company.

The following year, McFarland was sentenced to six years in prison and ordered to forfeit $26 million.

The Fyre Festival was later the subject of two documentary films that chronicled both the disastrous event and its founder.