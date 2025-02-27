Gene Hackman And His Wife Betsy Arakawa Found Dead

SANTA FE, NM (CelebrityAccess) — Actor Gene Hackman and his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, were found dead in their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, The New York Times reported. He was 95.

According to the Times, Hackman was found in the mudroom of their home, while Arakawa was found in a bathroom. One of the couple’s three family dogs was also found deceased. A cause of death was not given, but police do not suspect foul play, the Times reported.

Born in Southern California in 1930, Hackman joined the United States Marine Corps when he was just 16 after lying about his age.

After his stint in the military, he returned to California, where he pursued a career in acting, joining the Pasadena Playhouse, where he studied his craft alongside fellow aspiring actor Dustin Hoffman.

His breakout role came in 1967 when he was cast as Buck Barrow in the crime drama Bonnie and Clyde. He went on to appear in films such as The French Connection (1971), which earned him the Academy Award for Best Actor, and The Conversation (1974), showcasing his nuanced approach to complex characters.

He was also an accomplished comedic actor, known for roles such as Lex Luthor in Richard Donner’s Superman series in the 1970s and Royal Tenenbaum in Wes Anderson’s The Royal Tenenbaums (2001).

Hackman’s final film appearance came in 2004 when he played Monroe “Eagle” Cole in the political satire Welcome to Mooseport, opposite Ray Romano.

In addition to acting, Hackman had an avid interest in architecture, and several of his homes were featured in Architectural Digest.