Hardy Partners With Big Loud Rock To Launch Crow Records

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Country rock star Hardy announced the launch of his own label, Crow Records, through a partnership with Big Loud Rock.

Crow Records will seek to sign, develop, and release music from artists who Hardy is inspired by with a focus on the rock genre.

The new label’s first release will be a a debut from the rising Nashville-based alternative rock artist Sicarus, a solo project of the noted songwriter Jordan Brooker.

“The second I heard Sikarus’ music I thought to myself, ‘What a cool sound, I want to do anything I can to be able to work with him,’” says HARDY. “I’ve known Jordan for many years and I’m so excited to finally be able to say that we are officially working together. I love rock ‘n’ roll, I love exploring new things and I couldn’t be happier for Sikarus to be the first artist signed to CROW RECORDS.”

“I’m incredibly honored to be the first signing at Crow Records,” says Sikarus. “I think Hardy is one of the most brilliant musical minds I’ve ever met. We’ve been friends for a long time, so getting the chance to work with him in this capacity is so dope. ‘Nonchalant’ is all about that attitude of going with the flow and not getting hung up on the little things. It can be a really beautiful quality in a person, so much so that it makes you want to write a song about it.”

Along with the debut release, Sikarus will join Hardy on select dates of his upcoming Jim Bob World tour, which will hit arenas across the U.S. in the late summer of 2025.

HARDY & SIKARUS LIVE

August 14—T-Mobile Center—Kansas City, MO*

August 15—Denny Sanford PREMIER Center—Sioux Falls, SD*

August 16—Somerset Amphitheater—Somerset, WI*

August 21—Van Andel Arena—Grand Rapids, MI*

August 22—Pine Knob Music Theatre—Clarkston, MI*

August 29—Maine Savings Amphitheater—Bangor, ME*

August 30—Xfinity Theatre—Hartford, CT*

September 4—Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview—Syracuse, NY*

September 5—The Pavilion at Star Lake—Burgettstown, PA*

September 6—Hersheypark Stadium—Hershey, PA*

September 11—Brandon Amphitheater—Brandon, MS†

September 12—Coca-Cola Amphitheater—Birmingham, AL†

September 13—CCNB Amphitheatre—Simpsonville, SC†

September 18—Lakewood Amphitheatre—Atlanta, GA*

September 19—MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre—Tampa, FL*

September 20—iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre—West Palm Beach, FL*

September 24—Madison Square Garden—New York City, NY*

*With Koe Wetzel and Stephen Wilson Jr.