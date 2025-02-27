Live Nation Secures A Long-Term Lease To Operate Finland’s Helsinki Halli

HELSINKI, Finland (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation has secured a 20-year lease to operate Helsinki Halli, a premier multi-purpose indoor arena in Helsinki, Finland.

Formerly known as Hartwall Arena, the venue boasts a capacity of up to 15,900 and has been a key fixture in Finland’s entertainment scene since its opening in 1997. However, it has remained largely shuttered since 2020, leaving a significant void in Helsinki’s live event offerings.

The arena briefly reopened in 2021 but was forced to close again due to sanctions against Russia following its invasion of neighboring Ukraine. In 2024, its Russian owners, Gennady Timchenko and Roman Rotenberg, agreed to sell the property to a consortium led by Finnish investor Heikki Viitikko and Trevian Asset Management Oy, paving the way for its revival.

Live Nation’s agreement to operate the venue marks a new chapter for Helsinki Halli, which is set to reopen in the spring of 2025.

Details on the 2025 event lineup are forthcoming, with Live Nation confirming ongoing discussions to bring major concerts and sports events to the arena.

Tom Lynch, President of Venues EMEA at Live Nation, expressed enthusiasm about the deal: “There has been a gap in the live music scene in Finland since Helsinki Halli closed, and we’re proud to play a part in bringing the arena back to life. We can’t wait to get artists back on its stage and fans back through the doors again.”

Heikki Viitikko, main owner and Chairman of Helsinki Halli, echoed the sentiment: “We have more than one reason to be delighted today. Firstly, Finland’s premier venue is back in local hands and will soon be ready to reopen. Secondly, through our partnership with Live Nation, the world’s leading live entertainment company, we are taking the first step toward reinventing this industry-leading arena.”