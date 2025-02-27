The AMAs To Return With A Live Broadcast In 2025

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — After a two-year pause, broadcaster CBS and Dick Clark Productions announced the return of the American Music Awards later this year.

The 2025 edition of the fan-voted awards show is scheduled to air live from Las Vegas on Memorial Day, Monday, May 26, and will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and streamed on Paramount+ in the U.S.

The long-running awards show went on hiatus in 2023, but was the subject of a special on CBS marking the 50th anniversary of the awards gala in 2025. The special was well-received by fans and named one of the most-watched entertainment specials of the year.

As the most-streamed AMAs in the show’s history, the star-studded special surpassed 13M in reach and averaged over 6.1M viewers, an increase of +53% from the last show in 2022 on ABC, making it the largest year over year growth of a music special or award show in the world.

The special’s performer lineup included Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, Gloria Estefan, Jennifer Hudson, Carrie Underwood, Green Day, Brad Paisley, Chaka Khan, Sheila E., Gladys Knight, Kane Brown, Nelly, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, RAYE, Stray Kids, AJ McLean, Jimmy Kimmel, Kate Hudson, Lance Bass, Reba McEntire, Samuel L. Jackson, and Smokey Robinson.

Details about the 2025 will be released in the coming weeks. The AMAs are produced by Dick Clark Productions.