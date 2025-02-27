Three Six Zero Recordings Signs A Distribution Deal With ADA

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — ADA, Warner Music Group’s independent music distributor an artist services division, announced a new partnership with the noted label, Three Six Zero Recordings.

The deal will see ADA handle global distribution for all of Three Six Zero’s new releases for a roster tht includes multi-platinum acts such as WILLOW and Jaden.

The first releases under the new deal have come from Four Tet, Max Styler, and horsegiirL.

Cat Kreidich, President, ADA, said: “We’re thrilled to join forces with Mark [Gillespie], Pete [Tong], and the entire Three Six Zero team. Their commitment to the music, and to the boundary-pushing artists carving their own paths, is matched by our own ambition and creativity at ADA.”

Mark Gillespie, Founder & CEO, Three Six Zero Recordings, added: “Working with ADA allows us to further our mission of supporting the next wave of talent with the right infrastructure and global reach.”