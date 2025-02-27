Wizard Live Appoints Sascha Rippberger as Head of New Business

(VIP-NEWS) — German Promoter Wizard Live has announced the appointment of Sascha Rippberger as Head of New Business, a newly created role aimed at driving strategic growth and expanding business areas.

Rippberger, co-founder of Monkeydrive Printing Factory, played a key role in transforming the company into one of Europe’s top merchandising producers. In recent years, he has worked as a freelance coach specializing in executive coaching, communication, and diversity.

“The role as Head of New Business at Wizard Live is the perfect intersection of my skills and my CV. I’m looking forward to the challenge and am very proud to play my part in Wizard Live’s journey,” said Rippberger.

The appointment comes as Wizard Live broadens its focus beyond touring, now offering marketing, communications, and strategic artist development services.

“Sascha Rippberger has exactly the right mix of experience and fresh ideas to take us forward. He knows the business, knows how to set up structures and get people on board – and that’s exactly what we need. We are delighted that he is now part of the team and will be taking the next steps with us.” said Managing Director Oliver Hoppe.