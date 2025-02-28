iHeartMedia Revenue Bolstered By Political Advertising In Q4, Remains Flat For FY2024

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — iHeartMedia, Inc. released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

For the fourth fiscal quarter, iHeartMedia reported revenue of $1.118 billion, a 4.8% increase from Q4 2023. However, excluding political advertising revenue, there was a 1.8% decline.

Operating income rose to $105 million , up from $80 million in Q4 2023.

rose to , up from in Q4 2023. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA increased 18.2% to $246 million , compared to $208 million in the same period last year.

increased , compared to in the same period last year. Cash flow from operating activities was $1 million , while free cash flow was negative $24 million , impacted by $89 million in debt exchange transaction fees and $46 million in accrued interest related to the debt exchange.

was , while , impacted by in debt exchange transaction fees and in accrued interest related to the debt exchange. Excluding these impacts, free cash flow was $111 million.

Segment Performance

Digital Audio Group

Revenue: $339 million ( +7% ) Podcast Revenue: $140 million ( +6% ) Digital Revenue (excluding Podcast): $199 million ( +7% )

$339 million ( ) Segment Adjusted EBITDA: $119 million (+2%), with a margin of 35.1%

Multiplatform Group

Revenue: $684 million ( flat compared to Q4 2023 ) Excluding political advertising, revenue decreased by 5%

$684 million ( ) Segment Adjusted EBITDA: $150 million (+6%), with a margin of 21.9%

Bob Pittman, Chairman and CEO of iHeartMedia, Inc., stated:

“Our fourth-quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $246 million was up 18.2% year-over-year, marking our highest percentage increase in nearly three years. Our 4.8% revenue growth highlights the inherent operating leverage of our business. We successfully completed our comprehensive debt exchange, extending the majority of our maturities by three years, keeping our consolidated annual cash interest expense essentially flat, and achieving overall debt reduction. This gives us the flexibility to continue focusing on creating shareholder value in 2025 and beyond.”

Full-Year 2024 Results

For the full year, iHeartMedia reported revenue of $3.855 billion, a 3% year-over-year increase, but flat when excluding political advertising.

Operating income was $310 million , compared to $388 million in 2023.

was , compared to in 2023. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA declined to $740 million, down from $793 million in the prior year.

Full-Year 2024 Segment Performance

Digital Audio Group

Revenue up 9% Podcast Revenue: +10% Other Digital Revenue: +8%



Multiplatform Group