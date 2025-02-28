Live Nation Canada Announces A Plans For A New Ottawa Concert Venue

OTTAWA, Ontario (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation Canada is teaming up with Canadian rap icon Drake and the National Capital Commission (NCC) to launch a brand new live music venue in the nation’s capital of Ottawa.

The club, to be known as History Ottawa, was unveiled on Wednesday during a press conference hosted by Erik Hoffman, president of music at Live Nation Canada, Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and National Capital Commission CEO Tobi Nussbaum.

As revealed in the press event, the new venue will occupy two floors in the former Chapters book store building as part of the ByWard Market district in downtown Ottawa, with space for about 2,000 fans. Ottawa’s newest concert venue expands on Live Nation’s History brand and follows the launch of History Toronto, which opened in 2021.

The venue is expected to open in 2026.

“We’re building a cultural hub that will boost the local economy, support businesses, and breathe new life into the heart of the National Capital Region,” the NCC said announcing the new venue.

“This is going to bring so much activity and so much life to the ByWard Market, which is already going in the right direction,” Sutcliffe added. “I’ve been chatting with business owners in the ByWard Market and they are seeing positive signs, but I feel like this is really going to springboard the downtown economy and our nightlife.”