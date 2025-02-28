Lizzo Announces Three Intimate Fan Shows

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Kicking off what promises to be a blockbuster era, 4x GRAMMY® Award and Emmy award winning, RIAA multi-platinum certified superstar, Grammy and Emmy award winner Lizzo, returns with a brand new song entitled “Love In Real Life,” available now on all streaming platforms via Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic Records. She also shared a big screen-worthy music video directed by Collin Tilley to accompany the track. It notably marks her first solo release in three years since 2022.

It also heralds the arrival of her fifth full-length LP and one of the most anticipated albums of 2025, Love In Real Life, coming this summer.

“Love In Real Life” finds Lizzo firing on all cylinders. Once again, she boldly evolves, leaning into rock ‘n’ roll like never before. The track’s soft-spoken word intro gives way to bright guitar and a breezy beat illuminated by her instantly recognizable delivery. Picking up the pace, wild riffing and a boogie down groove underline an unrestrained and undeniable refrain as she issues a flirty invitation, “Baby come over here, I need love in real life.” The visual evokes this energy and elevates her to another level altogether.

To celebrate the start of this chapter, Lizzo will perform three super intimate fan shows next month. First, she graces the stage of The Wiltern in Los Angeles on March 12, followed by Irving Plaza in New York, NY, on March 16, and First Avenue in Minneapolis, MN, on March 18. Presales will start March 5, and general on-sale begins March 6 at 10 am local time.

SHOW DATES

3/12 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

3/16 New York, NY Irving Plaza

3/18 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue