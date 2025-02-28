Madison’s Atwood Music Hall Announces Grand Opening Gigs

MADISON, Wis. (CelebrityAccess) — Atwood Music Hall, a newly renovated music venue set to open in Madison, has announced the details of its grand opening lineup.
Located at 1925 Winnebago St. on Madison’s East Side, the 18+ venue can accommodate 700 fans for standing shows and approximately 375 for seated performances. In addition to the main room, Atwood features a cocktail lounge that will be open six nights a week, though only to those attending performances on show nights.
The venue is set to officially reopen on June 13 with a tribute concert for James Brown’s drummer, Clyde Stubblefield. The show will feature performances by Mama Digdown’s Brass Band, the Funkee JBeez, VO5, Rare Element, DJ Trevor Banks, and Ka-Boom!Box and will serve as a benefit to raise funds for Wisconsin’s community radio station, WORT.
Other events announced for the inaugural lineup include:
- “Growing Up Farley” ft. Kevin Farley on June 14
- The 2025 Madison Area Music Awards on June 15
- The People Brothers Band with Texas Toast and Salty Dog on June 19
- Ben Sidran & Friends on June 20
Additional performances are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.