Madison’s Atwood Music Hall Announces Grand Opening Gigs

MADISON, Wis. (CelebrityAccess) — Atwood Music Hall, a newly renovated music venue set to open in Madison, has announced the details of its grand opening lineup.

Located at 1925 Winnebago St. on Madison’s East Side, the 18+ venue can accommodate 700 fans for standing shows and approximately 375 for seated performances. In addition to the main room, Atwood features a cocktail lounge that will be open six nights a week, though only to those attending performances on show nights.

The venue is set to officially reopen on June 13 with a tribute concert for James Brown’s drummer, Clyde Stubblefield. The show will feature performances by Mama Digdown’s Brass Band, the Funkee JBeez, VO5, Rare Element, DJ Trevor Banks, and Ka-Boom!Box and will serve as a benefit to raise funds for Wisconsin’s community radio station, WORT.

Other events announced for the inaugural lineup include:

“Growing Up Farley” ft. Kevin Farley on June 14

on The 2025 Madison Area Music Awards on June 15

on The People Brothers Band with Texas Toast and Salty Dog on June 19

with and on Ben Sidran & Friends on June 20

Additional performances are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.