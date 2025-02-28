Move Concerts’ Phil Rodriguez Wins The Bottle At The 2024 Arthur Awards At ILMC

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The Arthur Awards, honoring the efforts of the behind the scenes music industry, were presented last night (Thursday, 27 February) during ILMC’s Gala Dinner at the Royal Lancaster Hotel, London. With over 450 industry professionals in attendance, this year’s event was the largest in its history.

The Arthur Awards, honoring the efforts of the behind the scenes music industry, were presented last night (Thursday, 27 February) during ILMC’s Gala Dinner at the Royal Lancaster Hotel, London. With over 450 industry professionals in attendance, this year’s event was the largest in its history.

In line with ILMC’s conference theme, the event was titled The Sub-Aquatic Gala Dinner and Arthur Awards, with CAA’s Emma Banks returning as host alongside AGreenerFuture’s Claire O’Neill.

A total of eleven awards were presented, including the prestigious Bottle Award, which recognizes an individual’s outstanding contributions to the live music industry. This year’s recipient was Phil Rodriguez, CEO of Move Concerts, a major touring force with offices across Latin America and Miami. With nearly 50 years in the business, Rodriguez has played a pivotal role in developing touring in the region, working with artists such as Ed Sheeran, The Rolling Stones, U2, Shawn Mendes, Bruno Mars, Shakira, Katy Perry, and Iron Maiden.

Other notable winners included Mojo Concerts’ Kim Bloem, who was named as the top promoter for 2024; WME’s Chris Payne, who took home top honors as the industry’s ‘Second Least Offensive Agent’ and SJM Concerts’ Louise Thomas, who was presented with the Assistant Award.

ILMC Managing Director Greg Parmley praised this year’s winners, stating: “Congratulations to this year’s Arthur Award recipients, who exemplify the strength and depth of the live music business worldwide. The 2025 ILMC Gala Dinner was our biggest ever, and I want to thank everyone involved in making it a success.”

“It was a particular pleasure to see Phil receive the prestigious Bottle Award. The response from the hundreds of industry peers in the room reflects the deep respect and admiration for his leadership in developing international touring across South America,” Parmley added, remarking on Phil Rodriguez’s Bottle Award.

Now in its 27th year, the Arthur Awards are regarded as the Oscars of the live music industry. Nominees in each category are selected by a committee of 150 industry professionals, with winners determined through a public vote by ILMC members and IQ Magazine readers, alongside a panel of senior industry figures.

The full list of honorees for 2025

THE INDUSTRY CHAMPION AWARD

(THE UNSUNG HERO)

Pascal Viot, YES Group & Paléo Festival

THE ASSISTANT AWARD

(THE PEOPLE’S ASSISTANT)

Louise Thomas, SJM Concerts

THE PRODUCTION SERVICES AWARD

(SERVICES ABOVE & BEYOND)

Beat the Street

THE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES AWARD

(SERVICES ABOVE & BEYOND)

Freyja Handy, ASM Global

THE TICKETING PROFESSIONAL AWARD

(THE GOLDEN TICKET)

Andrew Parsons, Ticketmaster

THE VENUE AWARD

(FIRST VENUE TO COME INTO YOUR HEAD)

Sphere, Las Vegas

THE YOUNG EXECUTIVE AWARD

(TOMORROW’S NEW BOSS)

Chloe Cura, AEG Presents

THE FESTIVAL AWARD

(LIGGERS’ FAVOURITE FESTIVAL)

Rock in Rio, Brazil

THE PROMOTER AWARD

(THE PROMOTERS’ PROMOTER)

Kim Bloem, Mojo Concerts

THE AGENT AWARD

(SECOND LEAST OFFENSIVE AGENT)

Chris Payne, WME

THE BOTTLE AWARD

Phil Rodriguez, Move Concerts